RE Advisers Corp Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Cigna worth $75,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $206.84. 76,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.26. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

