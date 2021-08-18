Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RECI opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a market cap of £362.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

