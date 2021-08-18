Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RECI opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a market cap of £362.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).
About Real Estate Credit Investments
