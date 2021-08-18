Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.89

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.89 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 357844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

