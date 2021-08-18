Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hamborner REIT (HAB)

Hamborner REIT (ETR: HAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Hamborner REIT was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2021 – Hamborner REIT was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/29/2021 – Hamborner REIT was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2021 – Hamborner REIT was given a new €10.90 ($12.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of Hamborner REIT stock remained flat at $€9.01 ($10.60) during trading on Wednesday. Hamborner REIT AG has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.