Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Momentive Global (MNTV)

8/10/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

8/5/2021 – Momentive Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Momentive Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

7/27/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

7/21/2021 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

7/14/2021 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

7/8/2021 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

MNTV stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $92,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

