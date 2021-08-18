Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 11710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

