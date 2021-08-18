RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $97.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

RDHL stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

