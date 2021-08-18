Reef (REEF) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $263.17 million and approximately $52.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00176092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,128,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

