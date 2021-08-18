Refereum (RFR) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $64.16 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.