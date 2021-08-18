Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after buying an additional 709,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.