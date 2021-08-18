Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

