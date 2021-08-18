Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

REMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

