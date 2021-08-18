Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

REMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.