Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

RCII stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

