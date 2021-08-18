Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 205,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

