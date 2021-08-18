Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $16.65 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.05.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $360.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

