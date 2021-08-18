Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

PVG opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 463,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 152.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

