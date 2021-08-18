ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $282.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $10,195,071. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

