Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 284.84 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -25.26 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.49 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -766.16% -26.76% -23.85% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.