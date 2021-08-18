RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 17,150 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

