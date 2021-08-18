RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 118,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 410.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $780.48 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $679.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

