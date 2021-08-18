RFG Advisory LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

