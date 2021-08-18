RFG Advisory LLC Has $841,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.