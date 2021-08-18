RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

