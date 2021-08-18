Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.45 ($134.65).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €83.28 ($97.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.