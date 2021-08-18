Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 24,488 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

AMOT opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

