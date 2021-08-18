Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,537. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.