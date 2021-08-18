Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of RE/MAX worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $644.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

