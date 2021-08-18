Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

