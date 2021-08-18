Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.