Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

