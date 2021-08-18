RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $831,270.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.00858053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00104727 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

