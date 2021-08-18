RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

