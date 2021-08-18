Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

RBLX stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

