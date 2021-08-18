Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.14 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00128126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00152300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.70 or 0.99469577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.09 or 0.00877672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.