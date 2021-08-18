Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 130

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.33 ($3.49).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON:RR traded up GBX 1.76 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 111.46 ($1.46). 26,198,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50. The stock has a market cap of £9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.