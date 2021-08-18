Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE RMO opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

