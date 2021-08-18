Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.11. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Romeo Power shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 67,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 660,859 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 72.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.95.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.