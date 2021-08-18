Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROOT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

