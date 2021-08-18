Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 49,802 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 11.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $654,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $8.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.83. 32,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,531. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.