Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $107.48 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.44% of Ryanair worth $107,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. 9,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,721. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.94 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

