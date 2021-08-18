Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 5,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,396. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07.

