Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,675 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.