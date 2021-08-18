Royal Bank of Canada Buys 306 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Southern First Bancshares worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

