Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Spok worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Spok by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $140.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

