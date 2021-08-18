Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $21,168,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.