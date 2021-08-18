Royal Bank of Canada Increases Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$46.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

PRRWF opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

