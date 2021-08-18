Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

