Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Vectrus worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vectrus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

