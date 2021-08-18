Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $54.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

