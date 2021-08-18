Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

